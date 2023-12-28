Thursday, December 28, 2023
KP food authority seizes 800kg substandard food

APP
December 28, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conduct­ed a crackdown in Peshawar and Nowshera, seizing 700 kg of sub­standard chips and over 100 kg of rotten food items. Responding to public complaints received during an online hearing, the Authority’s spokesperson confirmed the oper­ations.

Raids on chips factories along Charsadda Road uncovered the use of non-food grade coloring in chip preparation. More than 700 kg of substandard chips were con­fiscated and discarded during the operation.

In Tehsil Pabbi’s markets, in­spections targeted pop and chips wholesalers, chicken and kebab shops, and spices factories. A spic­es factory faced penalties after 800 grams of non-food grade color, 5 kg of mislabeled packing materi­al, and 50 kg of substandard garlic were seized.

Additionally, three chicken shops were found with 40 kg of substand­ard chicken meat, all of which was discarded. Heavy fines were im­posed for hygiene violations, while several businesses received im­provement notices.

SCCI chief, KP secy industries visit Peshawar Expo Centre

DG Food Authority Shafiullah Khan emphasized stringent action against those involved in adultera­tion, warning of strict disciplinary measures. 

He urged the public to report near­by food factories to ensure swift ac­tion by the Authority.

