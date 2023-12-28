KP food authority seizes 800kg substandard food

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted a crackdown in Peshawar and Nowshera, seizing 700 kg of substandard chips and over 100 kg of rotten food items. Responding to public complaints received during an online hearing, the Authority’s spokesperson confirmed the operations.
Raids on chips factories along Charsadda Road uncovered the use of non-food grade coloring in chip preparation. More than 700 kg of substandard chips were confiscated and discarded during the operation.
In Tehsil Pabbi’s markets, inspections targeted pop and chips wholesalers, chicken and kebab shops, and spices factories. A spices factory faced penalties after 800 grams of non-food grade color, 5 kg of mislabeled packing material, and 50 kg of substandard garlic were seized.
Additionally, three chicken shops were found with 40 kg of substandard chicken meat, all of which was discarded. Heavy fines were imposed for hygiene violations, while several businesses received improvement notices.
DG Food Authority Shafiullah Khan emphasized stringent action against those involved in adulteration, warning of strict disciplinary measures.
He urged the public to report nearby food factories to ensure swift action by the Authority.