KP minister opens IT skill centre in Bajaur

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts Af­fairs, inaugurated the IT Skills Training Center in Bajaur under the “Digital Connect” initiative. This project aims to equip youth in merged districts with crucial IT skills. During his visit, he as­sessed administrative affairs, law and order, and development in the district, engaging with local jour­nalists and Chamber of Commerce members.

At the center’s inauguration, Dr. Abdullah highlighted the signifi­cance of providing IT training to the youth in these districts, em­phasizing plans to establish simi­lar centers in seven districts that lack digital literacy. He stressed the inclusion of provisions for women in these hubs and custom­ized IT training aligned with mar­ket needs.

The minister announced monthly stipends for trainees and the provision of an ICT commu­nity center to support collabora­tive projects. He envisioned the Bajaur center as a launchpad for local youth to initiate online busi­nesses and transfer their acquired skills. Inspecting an under-con­struction road in Mohmand dis­trict en route to Bajaur, Dr. Abdul­lah emphasized its importance and urged quality construction.

During discussions with district authorities, he set a ten-day dead­line to establish a small industri­al estate in Bajaur and addressed concerns regarding funds for out­sourced hospital staff in merged districts.

Additionally, he inquired about educational programs at Bajaur Women’s Degree College and di­rected oversight of the olive graft­ing project. He urged swift reso­lution of mining-related disputes and grievances while ensuring comprehensive reporting.

Regarding the merged district police’s equipment, he acknowl­edged the financial merger’s in­complete status due to federal funding and highlighted ongoing discussions with the federal gov­ernment. The Prime Minister committed to forming a commit­tee to streamline fund allocation.