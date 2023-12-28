KP minister opens IT skill centre in Bajaur

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts Affairs, inaugurated the IT Skills Training Center in Bajaur under the “Digital Connect” initiative. This project aims to equip youth in merged districts with crucial IT skills. During his visit, he assessed administrative affairs, law and order, and development in the district, engaging with local journalists and Chamber of Commerce members.
At the center’s inauguration, Dr. Abdullah highlighted the significance of providing IT training to the youth in these districts, emphasizing plans to establish similar centers in seven districts that lack digital literacy. He stressed the inclusion of provisions for women in these hubs and customized IT training aligned with market needs.
The minister announced monthly stipends for trainees and the provision of an ICT community center to support collaborative projects. He envisioned the Bajaur center as a launchpad for local youth to initiate online businesses and transfer their acquired skills. Inspecting an under-construction road in Mohmand district en route to Bajaur, Dr. Abdullah emphasized its importance and urged quality construction.
During discussions with district authorities, he set a ten-day deadline to establish a small industrial estate in Bajaur and addressed concerns regarding funds for outsourced hospital staff in merged districts.
Additionally, he inquired about educational programs at Bajaur Women’s Degree College and directed oversight of the olive grafting project. He urged swift resolution of mining-related disputes and grievances while ensuring comprehensive reporting.
Regarding the merged district police’s equipment, he acknowledged the financial merger’s incomplete status due to federal funding and highlighted ongoing discussions with the federal government. The Prime Minister committed to forming a committee to streamline fund allocation.