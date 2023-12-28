Thursday, December 28, 2023
KPCTA to hold art contest for students of merged areas

APP
December 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Culture and Tour­ism Authority (KPCTA) has an­nounced to organise an art competition for students of merged districts studying in universities of the province.

The students of newly merged districts would participate in the competition that comprises three categories including stage drama, culture and art exhibi­tion and traditional attan.

Interested students should ap­ply for the competition by 10th January with proper documents including domicile or nation­al identity cards of their respec­tive area. The 39 universities of merged districts have been sent invitations of the competition that was aimed to provide stu­dents of these areas to promote their culture and traditions.

APP

