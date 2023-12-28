Thursday, December 28, 2023
KU college principals, teachers Academic Council elections on Jan 25

December 28, 2023
KARACHI-The elections to the Academic Council of the University of Karachi (KU) from the college’s principals and college teachers’ constituencies respectively will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre from 09:30 am to 4:00 pm, the KU Registrar and Returning Officer Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said in a statement issued here Wednesday.
He mentioned that four principals of affiliated colleges of whom at least one will be from professional colleges and one from a women’s college and 05 college teachers from the affiliated colleges should have at least five years’ service to be elected by all the principals and teachers constituencies respectively.

