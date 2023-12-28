Law and order situation not favourable in country: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday law and order situation in the country was not favourable and if any worker was martyred, the chief justice and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief would be responsible.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rehman said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and it should be given an identity of an Islamic state.

He said snatching nomination papers of candidates was illegal and wrong, however, the PTI was not being abused.

“If the ECP releases election schedule on the order of the Supreme Court (SC), how can it be an independent organisation,” he questioned. He said there was an atmosphere of unrest in two provinces.

“The experiment of merger in FATA is failing as the common man of FATA is worried. The FATA people should be given the right to decide their political fate,” the JUI chief said.

“We want peaceful ties with the neighbouring countries and want to resolve overdue issues through dialogue. We want to solve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of Security Council,” he said.

The JUI chief stated he was convinced that Pakistan should enjoy brotherly relationship with Afghanistan.