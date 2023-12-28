Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Law and order situation not favourable in country: Fazlur Rehman

Law and order situation not favourable in country: Fazlur Rehman
Web Desk
8:15 PM | December 28, 2023
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday law and order situation in the country was not favourable and if any worker was martyred, the chief justice and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief would be responsible. 

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rehman said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and it should be given an identity of an Islamic state. 

He said snatching nomination papers of candidates was illegal and wrong, however, the PTI was not being abused.

“If the ECP releases election schedule on the order of the Supreme Court (SC), how can it be an independent organisation,” he questioned. He said there was an atmosphere of unrest in two provinces. 

“The experiment of merger in FATA is failing as the common man of FATA is worried. The FATA people should be given the right to decide their political fate,” the JUI chief said. 

PTI founder among 37 defaulters of ECP's KP chapter

“We want peaceful ties with the neighbouring countries and want to resolve overdue issues through dialogue. We want to solve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of Security Council,” he said.

The JUI chief stated he was convinced that Pakistan should enjoy brotherly relationship with Afghanistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023