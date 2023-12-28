Madad Ali takes notice of inordinate delay in development of QAU campus in Punjab

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has taken strict notice of inordinate delay in the development of sub campus of Quaid-i-Azam University in Punjab.

He was talking to Advisor Planning Higher Education Commission and Director Planning and Development Quaid-i-Azam University, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Minister ordered an immediate inquiry and asked to submit it till 4th of next month. He said such delay is a major obstacle in the academic journey of our youth.

Madad Ali Sindhi also ordered authorities concerned of HEC and Quaid-i-Azam University to immediately resolve all of the pending issues related to it and coordinate with the Punjab Government in ensuring speedy construction of the campus.