Thursday, December 28, 2023
Madad Ali takes notice of inordinate delay in development of QAU campus in Punjab

10:19 PM | December 28, 2023
Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has taken strict notice of inordinate delay in the development of sub campus of Quaid-i-Azam University in Punjab.

He was talking to Advisor Planning Higher Education Commission and Director Planning and Development Quaid-i-Azam University, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Minister ordered an immediate inquiry and asked to submit it till 4th of next month.  He said such delay is a major obstacle in the academic journey of our youth.

Madad Ali Sindhi also ordered authorities concerned of HEC and Quaid-i-Azam University to immediately resolve all of the pending issues related to it and coordinate with the Punjab Government in ensuring speedy construction of the campus.

