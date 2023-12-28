Majid Al Futtaim expands its investment in Pakistan to Rs14b with two new Carrefour supermarkets

LAHORE-Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Pakistan, has announced the inauguration of two new Carrefour supermarkets in Lahore, as part of Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to expand its investment and retail footprint in the country. With this expansion, Majid Al Futtaim’s current investment in Pakistan is set to grow to 14 billion rupees, bringing the total number of stores in the country to 13.

Strategically located in DHA Phase 7 (Sector T) and DHA Phase 11 (DHA-Rahbar, Block 2M), the stores are redefining the shopping experience for customers in their respective areas, addressing customer needs for grocery and daily essentials, surpassing traditional supermarket offerings. Featuring a bakery and deli, the stores boast an expanded assortment of delectable food options with diverse flavors and an onsite cafe. The stores also feature a dedicated fresh butchery section adhering to international quality standards. Notably, the new stores offer Myli products, an exclusive health and beauty concept by Majid Al Futtaim. Myli’s diverse range spans cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, and skincare essentials, meeting the country’s increasing demand for premium yet affordable personal care items. Moreover, both locations provide a convenient in-store pharmacy, contributing to the health and wellness of the community and establishing these stores as a one-stop destination for daily essential