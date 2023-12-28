Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man kills mother allegedly over property dispute

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  A man killed his mother allegedly over property dispute under the jurisdiction of Lilyani police sta­tion, here on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that Ehsaan (45) res­ident of Lilyani had a property related brawl with his mother - Maqsoodan Bibi (67).

On the day of incident, he strangled her to death and threw the corpse of his mother into Lilyani canal.

The police alongwith Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, fished out the body from the ca­nal and shifted to hospital for necessary legal for­malities.

14 ARRESTED, WEAPONS, NARCOTICS RECOVERED

Sargodha Police arrested 14 criminals during a crackdown and recovered weapons and narcotics on Wednesday.

The police said officials raided different locali­ties and arrested Ahmed, Imran, Shahaan, Shmus, Tahir, Akram, Suleman, Rehman, Kamran, Waqar, Aslam, Nouman,Wasim and Shoiab besides recov­ering 2.3-kg hashish,1.1-kg heroin, 876 litres of liquor, 195 rounds,12 revolvers, nine pistols, four guns and valuables.

Protection of people’s life, property first responsibility of govt: CM Domki

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023