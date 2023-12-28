Man kills mother allegedly over property dispute

SARGODHA - A man killed his mother allegedly over property dispute under the jurisdiction of Lilyani police sta­tion, here on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that Ehsaan (45) res­ident of Lilyani had a property related brawl with his mother - Maqsoodan Bibi (67).

On the day of incident, he strangled her to death and threw the corpse of his mother into Lilyani canal.

The police alongwith Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, fished out the body from the ca­nal and shifted to hospital for necessary legal for­malities.

14 ARRESTED, WEAPONS, NARCOTICS RECOVERED

Sargodha Police arrested 14 criminals during a crackdown and recovered weapons and narcotics on Wednesday.

The police said officials raided different locali­ties and arrested Ahmed, Imran, Shahaan, Shmus, Tahir, Akram, Suleman, Rehman, Kamran, Waqar, Aslam, Nouman,Wasim and Shoiab besides recov­ering 2.3-kg hashish,1.1-kg heroin, 876 litres of liquor, 195 rounds,12 revolvers, nine pistols, four guns and valuables.