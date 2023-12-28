Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter, claim police

SARGODHA - Murderer of five relatives in different inci­dents was killed in police encounter near Chak 23/S-B under the jurisdiction of Sadr Bhulwal police station, here on Wednesday.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran told media that accused Shair Ahmed alias Shaira resident of Mateela, Kotmomin had killed his five relatives in different incidents on some do­mestic disputes three weeks ago and police was striving to arrest him. Police, on a tip-off raided at Chak 23/S-B where accused Shair Ahmed opened fire at police party, which led to cross firing. As a result, the ac­cused was killed.