Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter, claim police

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  Murderer of five relatives in different inci­dents was killed in police encounter near Chak 23/S-B under the jurisdiction of Sadr Bhulwal police station, here on Wednesday.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran told media that accused Shair Ahmed alias Shaira resident of Mateela, Kotmomin had killed his five relatives in different incidents on some do­mestic disputes three weeks ago and police was striving to arrest him. Police, on a tip-off raided at Chak 23/S-B where accused Shair Ahmed opened fire at police party, which led to cross firing. As a result, the ac­cused was killed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023