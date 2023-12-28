NATO expands, renews defense plans in 2023

The outgoing year 2023 remained hectic for the 31-nation military alliance, with a focus on strengthening defense and deterrence to support Ukraine against Russia, and it expanded for the ninth time by accepting Finland as its 31st member.

The alliance entered 2023 with Ukraine on its agenda after leaving behind the tense year in relations with Russia in 2022.

The term of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who has been in office since Oct. 1, 2014, has been extended until Oct. 20, 2024, due to the prolonged war Russia-Ukraine, despite having been extended three times previously in 2022.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the security situation in Europe has permanently changed, regardless of the outcome and duration of the war, in his first statement of the year.

He stressed the need for NATO allies to invest more in defense.

Throughout the year, the blocs’ meetings focused on strengthening the alliance's defense and deterrence, as well as increasing the readiness levels of NATO forces.

NATO and allies have supported Ukraine, providing air defense systems, heavy weapons, ammunition, fuel, and communication devices.