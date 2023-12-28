Naval Chief advises cadets to focus on character building

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf has advised the cadets that besides education, they should also focus on character building.

He was addressing the 61st Parents' Day ceremony at Cadet College Petaro as Chief Guest.

The Navel Chief appreciated the quality of infrastructure, facilities, faculty and learning environment of the college.

He emphasized that such efforts will contribute in prosperity and progress of country as education is the only way out to progress.

The Navel Chief also commended the collaborative efforts of Govt of Sindh, Commander Karachi, college administration and faculty for all out efforts to augment educational standards at the college.

Principal Cadet College Petaro, Commodore (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed also addressed the ceremony.