 Pakistan Green win Benazir Targetball Gold Cup 

LAHORE - Pakistan Green team defeated Pakistan White team by 16- 11 to win the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Targetball Gold Cup here at Railways Stadium. Rana Waqar scored 8 points while Usman and Bilal contributed 4 points each for the winning team while Tauseef, Sami and Jawad scored 4, 3 and 2 points respectively for Pak White team. Rana Waqar was named player of the match. DS Paki­stan Railways Lahore Division M Hanif Gul graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed the prizes among the winners.