“The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.”

–Carl Sagan

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, orbits Earth, revolutionising our understanding of the cosmos. This technological marvel, named after astronomer Edwin Hubble, has provided breath-taking images and ground-breaking discoveries. Its high-resolution captures unveiled distant galaxies, nebulae, and cosmic phenomena, reshaping astrophysics and cosmology. Hubble’s observations refined estimates of the universe’s age, highlighted the existence of dark energy, and deepened our comprehension of black holes. This telescope, with its powerful lenses free from atmospheric distortion, remains an astronomical pioneer, enhancing our cosmic perception and inspiring awe, reinforcing its pivotal role in unlocking the mysteries of the universe.