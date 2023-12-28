PM Kakar calls for concerted efforts to wipe off polio

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Kakar says the fight against polio is a collective fight and it’s not a matter of an individual.

Kakar says he feels humiliated whenever he encounters polio-affected children.

During the address at a conference on polio in Islamabad, Kakar said those opposing polio vaccination and consider it un-Islamic were misled. “Unfortunately, our society has been a victim of conspiracies and chaos,” he remarked.

It’s essential for survival to follow the basic principles and stand united against disorder, he stressed.

He said it was the right of next generation to live a healthy life. And it’s our responsibility to ensure they lead a healthy life.

“There are many conspiracy theories when it comes to polio vaccination in the country and there is a need to distinguish between truth and falsehood,” said the premier who urged people to be wary of propaganda.

Kakar said: “Islam has a distinct identity and Quran and Hadith are guiding light for us. Decisions must be made in the light of basic principles of Quran and Hadith.”

Can an oppressor be respected?

Speaking about untold atrocities being committed in Gaza, he said Islam was a religion of peace and it did not promote hate and war.

As many as 9,000 innocent children had been brutally killed but “we couldn’t do anything”. The oppressor seemed to have become untouchable and was getting away with crime against humanity, he said while asking how a murderer could be respected?

He added that “we are not prejudiced, we don’t hate any religion. We shall raise our voice for justice. There any only two nations according to the Quran; the oppressor and the oppressed.

“The Quran exhorts us to spread verified news and be a responsible person. Therefore, it’s our duty to avoid disinformation about polio and protect the future of next generation.”