Police arrest 41 POs, outla

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 26 absconders and pro­claimed offenders involved in hei­nous crime during the last 48 hour, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and ab­sconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islam­abad Capital police teams arrested 48 absconders and proclaimed of­fenders involved in heinous crime during the last 48 hours. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Is­lamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citi­zens is the foremost priority of Is­lamabad Capital Police, he added.