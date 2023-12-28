Police arrest 41 POs, outla

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 26 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 48 hour, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.
He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.
During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police teams arrested 48 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 48 hours. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.