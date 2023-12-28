Thursday, December 28, 2023
PPP Lahore Chapter pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto

16th Martyrdom Anniversary

APP
December 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   In a heartfelt commemoration ceremony on the 16th Martyrdom Day of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the PPP Lahore Chapter gathered to honour the legacy of the visionary leader. Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Central Leader of Pakistan People’s Party and In-Charge of Labor Bureau, expressed the party’s determination to make history by forming the government in the upcoming elections. Addressing the ceremony as a special guest, Chaudhry Manzoor confidently declared that the PPP is poised to secure 50 seats from Sindh, 50 from Punjab, 10 from Baluchistan, and 17 from KP, totaling an impressive electoral stronghold. Dismissing rival claims, he asserted that the PML-N’s figure of 141 seats holds no sway.

The ceremony, presided over by PP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gil, featured a prayer session led by Qari Abdul Sattar. Organised by Sadaqat Sherwani, Rana Zulfikar, and District President, with Women Wing represented by Parveen Shaikh and her team, the event served as a poignant tribute to Benazir Bhutto’s enduring impact. Reflecting on Bhutto’s legacy, Chaudhry Manzoor acknowledged her courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

