PPP starts election campaign with 10-point manifesto

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari yesterday launched his party’s campaign for the general elections in the country by unveiling a 10-point agenda primarily focused on welfare initiatives.
Addressing a gathering held here to mark the 16th death anniversary of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto here, Bilawal outlined the party’s election agenda for the upcoming polls scheduled for February 8, 2024.
On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide bomb attack after an election rally in Rawalpindi, weeks after she returned to Pakistan from years in self-imposed exile.
In the party manifesto, Bilawal said that if elected to power, his government would increase salaries two fold within a span of five years; provide free solar energy of up to 300 units for the underprivileged; establish green energy parks in every district; implement projects aimed at improving education with a focus on achieving universal education. They would also ensure free healthcare services for all throughout Pakistan; construct three million houses for individuals affected by floods and those living in poverty; broaden the BISP scope, institute a program similar to BISP for farmers, along with the introduction of the ‘Hari Card’.
The party chairman also promised to increase support for labourers through the Benazir Mazdoor Card, introduce a ‘Youth Card’ for unemployed youth and establish ‘Youth Markaz’ and implement the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’ to address issues of hunger and food insecurity.
In addition to committing to significant policy reforms aimed at prioritizing the welfare of the people, the PPP leader launched a fresh critique against the political rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) without explicitly naming them. He, however, committed to bury the hatchet of old animosities, saying that PPP will end the politics of hatred and division in the country. “Some forces thought that by eliminating Benazir, they could finish the PPP, but that didn’t happen. The PPP stands strong today,” Bilawal stated, addressing the gathering commemorating the anniversary of his mother’s martyrdom.
“We are not those who run away from elections, snatch nomination papers, or shy away from the electoral process. This time, we will stand firm and fight to win,” the PPP chairman said.
The former foreign minister insinuated that certain individuals are depending on external support for the upcoming elections, much like their previous reliance on external backing. Persisting in his criticism of political adversaries, Bilawal asserted that some are once again seeking support from external sources for the upcoming polls, replicating their past approach. Emphasizing his determination to participate in the elections despite the obstacles, the PPP chairman declared his intention to confront political opponents in Lahore.
Expressing his preference for contesting from Lahore, Bilawal challenged the prevailing narrative and questioned whether it is predetermined for the same individual to be elected for the fourth time, taking a veiled swipe at PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, who aspires for a record-fourth term as the country’s prime minister.
While addressing the gathering, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Syed Asif Ali Zardari reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the rights of the people. “Pakistan is not a poor country; it is Islamabad that is the poorest. The issues lie not in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, or Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but in the mindset of those seated in Islamabad,” he said.
Zardari underlined the disconnect between politicians and the struggles of the common man. “Politicians are preoccupied with the promises made during election campaigns, oblivious to the hardships faced by the impoverished class,” he stated.
Crediting his party for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution, Zardari defended his political legacy, stating, “No one can accuse me of switching sides. Public issues can only be resolved by politicians.” The former president expressed commitment to fulfilling promises made by Bilawal, saying, “Together, we will fulfil all the promises made by Bilawal. Let us be patient and considerate; we will build Pakistan. Many have come and gone, but today, we only remember Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.”
Earlier in the day, the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was observed in Larkana with great zeal and respect, renewing the pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects. The main function was held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. On this occasion, Qura’an Khawani was also held at the mazar of Shaheed Benazir, in Larkana.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ali Zardari, Yousif Raza Gilani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rozi Khan and other senior leaders of PPP addressed a public meeting outside of the Mazar of Benazir Bhutto and paid homage for her services for the country.
