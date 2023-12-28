PPP starts election campaign with 10-point manifesto

Bilawal says if elected to power, PPP will double salaries, provide 300 free solar power units for the poor, free healthcare, construct 3m houses for flood affectees, broaden BISP scope, issue ‘Hari Card’ n Zardari says Pakistan not poor, only Islamabad is poor n BB’s 16th death anniversary observed in Larkana.

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto-Zardari yesterday launched his party’s campaign for the general elections in the country by unveil­ing a 10-point agenda primarily focused on welfare initiatives.

Addressing a gather­ing held here to mark the 16th death anniversary of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto here, Bilawal out­lined the party’s election agenda for the upcoming polls scheduled for Feb­ruary 8, 2024.

On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide bomb attack after an elec­tion rally in Rawalpindi, weeks after she returned to Pakistan from years in self-imposed exile.

In the party mani­festo, Bilawal said that if elected to power, his government would in­crease salaries two fold within a span of five years; provide free solar ener­gy of up to 300 units for the un­derprivileged; establish green energy parks in every district; implement projects aimed at improving education with a fo­cus on achieving universal ed­ucation. They would also ensure free healthcare services for all throughout Pakistan; construct three million houses for indi­viduals affected by floods and those living in poverty; broaden the BISP scope, institute a pro­gram similar to BISP for farmers, along with the introduction of the ‘Hari Card’.

The party chairman also prom­ised to increase support for la­bourers through the Benazir Maz­door Card, introduce a ‘Youth Card’ for unemployed youth and establish ‘Youth Markaz’ and im­plement the ‘Bhook Mitao Pro­gramme’ to address issues of hun­ger and food insecurity.

In addition to committing to significant policy reforms aimed at prioritizing the welfare of the people, the PPP leader launched a fresh critique against the politi­cal rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) without explicitly naming them. He, however, com­mitted to bury the hatchet of old animosities, saying that PPP will end the politics of hatred and di­vision in the country. “Some forc­es thought that by eliminating Benazir, they could finish the PPP, but that didn’t happen. The PPP stands strong today,” Bilaw­al stated, addressing the gather­ing commemorating the anniver­sary of his mother’s martyrdom.

“We are not those who run away from elections, snatch nomination papers, or shy away from the elec­toral process. This time, we will stand firm and fight to win,” the PPP chairman said.

The former foreign minister in­sinuated that certain individuals are depending on external sup­port for the upcoming elections, much like their previous reliance on external backing. Persisting in his criticism of political adversar­ies, Bilawal asserted that some are once again seeking support from external sources for the upcom­ing polls, replicating their past approach. Emphasizing his de­termination to participate in the elections despite the obstacles, the PPP chairman declared his in­tention to confront political oppo­nents in Lahore.

Expressing his preference for contesting from Lahore, Bilawal challenged the prevailing narra­tive and questioned whether it is predetermined for the same indi­vidual to be elected for the fourth time, taking a veiled swipe at PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, who aspires for a record-fourth term as the country’s prime minister.

While addressing the gath­ering, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Syed Asif Ali Zardari reiterated his commit­ment to safeguarding the rights of the people. “Pakistan is not a poor country; it is Islamabad that is the poorest. The issues lie not in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, or Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but in the mindset of those seated in Islam­abad,” he said.

Zardari underlined the discon­nect between politicians and the struggles of the common man. “Politicians are preoccupied with the promises made during elec­tion campaigns, oblivious to the hardships faced by the impover­ished class,” he stated.

Crediting his party for the res­toration of the 1973 Constitution, Zardari defended his political leg­acy, stating, “No one can accuse me of switching sides. Public is­sues can only be resolved by pol­iticians.” The former president expressed commitment to ful­filling promises made by Bilaw­al, saying, “Together, we will fulfil all the promises made by Bilawal. Let us be patient and considerate; we will build Pakistan. Many have come and gone, but today, we only remember Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.”

Earlier in the day, the 16th mar­tyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was observed in Larkana with great zeal and respect, re­newing the pledge to make Paki­stan stronger and viable in all as­pects. The main function was held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. On this occasion, Qura’an Khawani was also held at the mazar of Sha­heed Benazir, in Larkana.

In this connection, party leaders including Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Mehdi Shah, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Shazia Atta Marri, Pres­ident PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syeda Nafisa Shah, Farhatullah Babar, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Waqqar Mehdi, Sessui Pelejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Senators, Pro­vincial Ministers also visited the graves of Benazir Bhutto, founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others.

The central leaders and workers of PPPP from all over the country, including KPK, Balochistan, Pun­jab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Ar­eas, AJK were also among those who placed floral wreaths and of­fered fateha for Shaheed leaders.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ali Zardari, Yousif Raza Gilani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Nayyer Hus­sain Bukhari, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qa­mar Zaman Kaira, Rozi Khan and other senior leaders of PPP ad­dressed a public meeting outside of the Mazar of Benazir Bhutto and paid homage for her services for the country.

They reiterated their pledge to carry forward the mission for which the Shaheed Benazir Bhut­to laid down her life.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto created awareness among the masses about their rights and PPP leadership always struggled to strengthen democracy in the country. They paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir and said that the party would keep raising its voice for the welfare of the com­mon man. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sanam Bhutto (Younger Sister of Shaheed BB), President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan Fary­al Talpur, Central and Provincial leaders, Senators, former MNAs, former MPAs and contesting can­didates of PPP also attended the public gathering.