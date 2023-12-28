President displeased over HEC not attesting degree of phased-out BA programme

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed displeasure over the delay on part of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in attesting the degree of a for­mer student on flimsy grounds.

According to the president’s office, the president upheld the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib directing HEC to at­test her degree within 7 days, besides initiating an inquiry against delin­quent officials responsible for wasting precious months of the student.

The President gave these directions while rejecting a representation filed by HEC against a decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib directing it to attest a female student’s BA degree within 7 days. As per details, Savera Afridi (the com­plainant) had applied to HEC for attes­tation of her BA degree and DMC but she was informed that since the ses­sion of her degree was 2020, it could not be attested as HEC had phased out two-year conventional B.A/ B.Sc. pro­gramme and the universities were not allowed to enroll students in conven­tional B.A/ B.Sc. programme after the academic year 2019.

Feeling aggrieved, the complain­ant approached the Wafaqi Mohta­sib who passed the orders in her favour. HEC then filed a representa­tion as well as a review petition with the Mohtasib, which were rejected. Later, HEC filed a representation against the orders of the Mohtasib with the President.

The president held a personal hearing of the case and rejected HEC’s representation. He observed that the complainant was given ad­mission by the University of Pesha­war for the session 2019-2020 and the complainant had produced a letter of the University dated Sep­tember 1, 2022 which showed that the complainant’s session for her BA degree was 2019-2020 and she was given admission in January 2020.

He added that since the complain­ant was given admission by the Uni­versity for the session 2019-2020, therefore, there was no fault on the part of the complainant and she should not suffer for the acts and omissions of the University if it had violated HEC’s policy by allowing reg­istrations for such session. He stated that Wafaqi Mohtasib had rightly ob­served that it was HEC’s responsibil­ity as a regulator to see as to whether its decisions were being implement­ed by the universities and any lapse on its part amounted to failure to per­form its statutory obligations.

The President held that a student should not suffer because of the inac­tion of HEC or the university. He re­gretted that HEC, instead of taking any action against the University, had put the complainant into an unnecessary ordeal without any fault on her part and was not attesting her degree.