Protection of people’s life, property first responsibility of govt: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Min­ister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the protection of life and property of the people was the first respon­sibility of the government and all people should avoid such actions due to which the people have to face difficulties and sufferings.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on the overall law and order situation in the province.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Ja­mali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Sal­eem, DIG Quetta Abdul Hai Amir, DIG Special Branch Abdul Ghaf­far Qaisrani and Principal Secre­tary Rashid Razak Khan.

While briefing the meet­ing, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem highlighted the steps and strategies taken by the pro­vincial government regarding the restoration of peace.

Addressing the meeting, Care­taker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that improvement of the law-and-order situation and protec­tion of life and property of the people would be ensured in ev­ery case, creating difficulties for people and taking the law into their own hands was inappro­priate, it was important to avoid such actions which could not be allowed.

He said that the federal and provincial governments have set up separate committees to inves­tigate the Balach Baloch incident, while the special committee of the federal government was also working seriously to talk to the protesters in Islamabad.

The committee has assured to implement the legitimate de­mands, the government wants to resolve all the issues amica­bly as per the prevailing laws, he said, adding that our doors are open for meaningful discussions and negotiations.

The CM directed that an effec­tive strategy should be formu­lated for the restoration of peace throughout the province and all the available resources should be used to restore peace in all the districts of Balochistan.