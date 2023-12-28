PSX takes U-turn, gains 1,692 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 1,692.64 points, a positive change of 2.86 percent, closing at 60,863.62 points against 59,170.98 points the previous trading day. A total of 669,356,605 shares valuing Rs.16.115 billion were traded during the day as compared to 670,859,618 shares valuing Rs.17.129 billion the last day. Some 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 274 of them recorded gains and 63 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 102,249,598 shares at Rs.4.89 per share, Fauji Foods Ltd with 58,130,290 shares at Rs.11.25 per share and PTCL with 55,426,000 shares at Rs.12.25 per share. Pakistan Tobacco Company witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.56.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,100.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company with a Rs.43.55 rise in its per share price to Rs.363.90. Mehmood Textile Mills witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.37.00 per share closing at Rs. 468.00, followed by Faisal Spinning Mills with Rs.29.25 decline to close at Rs.360.75.