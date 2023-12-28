Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder, Fawad Ch escape indictment in ECP defamation case

PTI founder, Fawad Ch escape indictment in ECP defamation case
APP
December 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not in­dict Pakistan Tehreek e In­saf (PTI) founder and Fawad Chaudhry as the counsel for the former failed to appear before the bench. A four-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani and includ­ing Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (R) Ikramul­lah, resumed the hearing of the contempt case against the Election Commission and Election Commis­sioner (CEC) until January 3. The case involves con­tempt allegations against former Prime Minister and PTI founder, Imran Khan, and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly mak­ing contemptuous remarks against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the electoral body. Fawad Chaudhry was shifted to Adiyala Jail under physical remand in the Jhelum road corruption case. Addition­ally, he has sought an open trial in the contempt case filed by the Election Com­mission. Imran’s counsel ad­vocate Shoaib Shaheen was absent from the proceed­ings as he was attending the scrutiny of his nomination papers before the returning officer. Meanwhile, Faisal Farid Chaudhary, Fawad’s counsel, appeared before the four-member court.

SCCI chief, KP secy industries visit Peshawar Expo Centre

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703715480.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023