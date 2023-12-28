PTI founder, Fawad Ch escape indictment in ECP defamation case

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not in­dict Pakistan Tehreek e In­saf (PTI) founder and Fawad Chaudhry as the counsel for the former failed to appear before the bench. A four-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani and includ­ing Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (R) Ikramul­lah, resumed the hearing of the contempt case against the Election Commission and Election Commis­sioner (CEC) until January 3. The case involves con­tempt allegations against former Prime Minister and PTI founder, Imran Khan, and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly mak­ing contemptuous remarks against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the electoral body. Fawad Chaudhry was shifted to Adiyala Jail under physical remand in the Jhelum road corruption case. Addition­ally, he has sought an open trial in the contempt case filed by the Election Com­mission. Imran’s counsel ad­vocate Shoaib Shaheen was absent from the proceed­ings as he was attending the scrutiny of his nomination papers before the returning officer. Meanwhile, Faisal Farid Chaudhary, Fawad’s counsel, appeared before the four-member court.