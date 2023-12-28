Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II Missile

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday conducted a success­ful flight test of Fatah-II missile equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

According to the ISPR, the weapon system is ca­pable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilome­tres. Flight test was wit­nessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers, said the me­dia wing of the military.

President, Prime Min­ister of Pakistan, Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test, it added.