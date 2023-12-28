Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II Missile

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Fatah-II missile equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.
According to the ISPR, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres. Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers, said the media wing of the military.
President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test, it added.