Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II Missile

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II Missile
Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
Headlines, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Wednesday conducted a success­ful flight test of Fatah-II missile equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

According to the ISPR, the weapon system is ca­pable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilome­tres. Flight test was wit­nessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers, said the me­dia wing of the military.

President, Prime Min­ister of Pakistan, Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test, it added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703715480.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023