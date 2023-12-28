Punjab’s first Mind Sports Academy inaugurated at Nishtar Park 

LAHORE - Sec­retary Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail and President Chess Associa­tion of Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf inaugurated Punjab’s first Mind Sports Academy of Sports Board Punjab at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday. Shahid Zaman said that there will be chess, scrabble and other mind sports classes in Mind Sports Academy. “There is plenty of mind sports talent in Punjab and the Mind Sports Academy will further groom this talent so that our players can earn laurels for the country at the international level.” He said the classes of chess, scrab­ble and other mind sports will start in next ten days. Dr Naeem Rauf thanked the DG Sports Punjab for the establishment of the academy, that will play a key role in developing mind sports among the younger generation across the province.