Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qureshi taken to judicial complex in May 9 vandalism case

Qureshi taken to judicial complex in May 9 vandalism case
12:18 PM | December 28, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah was on Thursday taken to judicial complex in an armoured vehicle with handcuffs to produce before the duty magistrate in May 9 vandalism case.

Police have made extraordinary security arrangements for the court appearance of Qureshi.

The former foreign minister was arrested from outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday after he was released on bail by the Supreme Court in cipher case. He was arrested on the orders of Rawalpindi duputy commissioner under MPO 3.

It may be recalled that the R.A. Bazar police had registered a case against him for May 9 carnage.

Qureshi was produced before duty magistrate Syed Jahangir Ali and police sought his physical remand. 

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023