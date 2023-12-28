Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rehana Mustafa pays tribute to BB on her death anniversary

APP
December 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehana Mustafa Suhag on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her 16th death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices for strengthening the democratic norms in the country. Taking to APP here, she said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to the new heights, proving by her political wisdom and farsightedness that she is matchless leader like her name ‘Benazir’. She said that the people of the Pakistan were deprived of a charismatic and peerless leader on December 27, 2007 as the Daughter of East was martyred in a gun and bomb attack after her historical address to a mammoth public meeting in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi. Rehana Mustafa, who is also candidate from PS 31 Kingri, Khairpur district, recalled the services of the slain leader for the cause of democracy and making the country’s defence strong.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023