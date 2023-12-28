Rehana Mustafa pays tribute to BB on her death anniversary

SUKKUR - Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehana Mustafa Suhag on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her 16th death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices for strengthening the democratic norms in the country. Taking to APP here, she said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to the new heights, proving by her political wisdom and farsightedness that she is matchless leader like her name ‘Benazir’. She said that the people of the Pakistan were deprived of a charismatic and peerless leader on December 27, 2007 as the Daughter of East was martyred in a gun and bomb attack after her historical address to a mammoth public meeting in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi. Rehana Mustafa, who is also candidate from PS 31 Kingri, Khairpur district, recalled the services of the slain leader for the cause of democracy and making the country’s defence strong.