Rupee gains 18 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 11th consecutive recovery session as it gained 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.19 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.37. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs284.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 33 paisas to close at Rs311.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.97; whereas a decrease of 78 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.26 compared to the last closing of Rs358.48. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisas to close at Rs 76.84 and Rs75.24 respectively.

GOLD RATE UP BY RS1,000 PER TOLA

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs220,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs219,600 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs189,129 from Rs188,272 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs173,368 from Rs172,582, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.