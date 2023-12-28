Sabzazar solutions

Following the Chief Minister Punjab’s directives to expedite development projects, significant progress has been made across the region. However, it is regrettable that the Sabzazar Scheme, specifically the laying of sewerage pipelines on its Main Boulevard initiated years ago, remains incomplete. This delay has led to traffic congestion, inconveniences for residents, air pollution due to rising dust, and a detrimental impact on local businesses.
We kindly request the honourable Chief Minister Punjab to visit the Sabzazar Scheme, assess the pace of development projects, and expedite their completion to alleviate the challenges faced by the community.
K.H. ZAHIDI,
Lahore.