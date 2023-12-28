Sabzazar solutions

Following the Chief Minister Punjab’s directives to expedite development projects, significant progress has been made across the region. However, it is regret­table that the Sabzazar Scheme, specifically the laying of sewer­age pipelines on its Main Boule­vard initiated years ago, remains incomplete. This delay has led to traffic congestion, inconveniences for residents, air pollution due to rising dust, and a detrimental im­pact on local businesses.

We kindly request the honour­able Chief Minister Punjab to vis­it the Sabzazar Scheme, assess the pace of development projects, and expedite their completion to alleviate the challenges faced by the community.

K.H. ZAHIDI,

Lahore.