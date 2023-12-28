Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sabzazar solutions

December 28, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Following the Chief Minister Punjab’s directives to expedite development projects, significant progress has been made across the region. However, it is regret­table that the Sabzazar Scheme, specifically the laying of sewer­age pipelines on its Main Boule­vard initiated years ago, remains incomplete. This delay has led to traffic congestion, inconveniences for residents, air pollution due to rising dust, and a detrimental im­pact on local businesses.

We kindly request the honour­able Chief Minister Punjab to vis­it the Sabzazar Scheme, assess the pace of development projects, and expedite their completion to alleviate the challenges faced by the community.

K.H. ZAHIDI,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023