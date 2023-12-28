SCCI chief, KP secy industries visit Peshawar Expo Centre

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq, alongside Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Pakistan Expo Centre Pvt Ltd Chief Executive Mariam Khawar, inspected the ongoing construction of the Peshawar Expo Centre in Tarnab Peshawar.
During the visit, it was revealed that the structural phase of the Expo Centre was completed, and renovation and additional construction work were scheduled for completion in the next 18 months with timely funds. Ishaq recalled the initial approval of the Expo Centre during his previous tenure, with an allocated sum of Rs500 million out of the total estimated cost of Rs2.5 billion. Over Rs2.4 billion has been spent, but due to rising construction material costs, additional funds are needed, preferably through the Export Development Fund.