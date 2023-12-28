SCCI chief, KP secy industries visit Peshawar Expo Centre

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Presi­dent Fuad Ishaq, along­side Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zu­lfiqar Ali Shah and Paki­stan Expo Centre Pvt Ltd Chief Executive Mariam Khawar, inspected the ongoing construction of the Peshawar Expo Cen­tre in Tarnab Peshawar.

During the visit, it was revealed that the struc­tural phase of the Expo Centre was completed, and renovation and ad­ditional construction work were scheduled for completion in the next 18 months with time­ly funds. Ishaq recalled the initial approval of the Expo Centre during his previous tenure, with an allocated sum of Rs500 million out of the total estimated cost of Rs2.5 billion. Over Rs2.4 billion has been spent, but due to rising construction material costs, additional funds are needed, prefer­ably through the Export Development Fund.