Sialkot businessmen to support ruling group in FPCCI polls

SIALKOT - Chairman Democratic Group Sialkot Chamber Sohail Khawar Mir has said that the business community is united under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar in the election of the FPCCI and out of the total eleven votes of Sialkot, the majority will vote for him this time because he tried to solve the problems of the SME exporters associated with the cottage industry of Sialkot so that they can play an active role in the economic and economic development of the country. He said, “Stand with us to continue the journey of service in FPCCI. We are motivated for success alongside all the candidates, including the presidential candidate of the businessman panel, Sheikh Muhammad Ali.” The measures will be streamlined with a consultative process to facilitate the issuance of business visas, participation in international exhibitions, and refunds as soon as possible. Sialkot Chamber should be made a representative body instead of a company and its leadership should be entrusted to a real businessman. Khawaja Rashid, Khawaja Zia, Shafiq Tahir Mughal, Amjad Ali Shah were also present on this occasion. He vowed to work by supporting the decision of his leadership