TJPK rally pays homage to security forces’ martyrs

KARACHI - Tehrik-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) Sindh Chapter on Wednesday took out the ‘Security Forces and Shuhada-e-Pa­kistan Zindabad’ rally to pay hom­age to the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The rally, led by TJPK chairman Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul, started from the PC Hotel and cul­minated at Ibrahim Hyderi after marching through Shahrah-e-Fais­al, Qayumabad Korangi and other areas of the metropolis.

At the culmination point, the ral­ly participants were warmly wel­comed by the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ab­dullah Gul paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forc­es of Pakistan who had laid their lives for the security and integri­ty of Pakistan.

He urged the people to forge unity and discipline among their ranks and file to take the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said that Allah had bestowed Pakistan with unique geograph­ic landscape and precious natural resources, and “now it is our col­lective responsibility to work with honesty and dedication for its de­velopment.”

Abdullah Gul also appreciated the working class for their tireless ef­forts not only to feed their families but also contribute to the national economic growth.

TJPK Karachi Programme Coordi­nator Rana Nadeem and TJPK Sindh Information Secretary Salman Ab­basi also addressed the public gath­ering and urged the people to use their right to vote with diligently and elect the people who were sin­cere with nation and the country.