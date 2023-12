KASHMORE-Two people were killed and two others injured in landmine explosion in Kandhkot district Kashmore on Wednesday, police said. According to details, the incident took place in village Gahi Khan Bhaiyo where a landmine went off with big bang.

As a result of blast, two people were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital. The police cordoned off the area after the incident and conducted search operation.