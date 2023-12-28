Visionary Development

In a recent review meeting, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar demonstrated a forward-looking approach to development, placing a strong emphasis on climate resilience and finance aspects in Balochistan’s water projects. This strategic focus reflects a keen understanding of the unique challenges facing the province and sets the stage for a comprehensive and sustainable development agenda.

Acknowledging the paramount importance of the progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan, Caretaker PM Kakar’s commitment to addressing the specific needs of the province is commendable. The directive to expedite the construction of a two-lane highway from Khuzdar to Karachi not only addresses infrastructural needs but also envisions improved connectivity and linkages across different regions. This move demonstrates a commitment to fostering economic growth and inclusivity, essential elements for the overall development of Balochistan.

Furthermore, the formation of an inter-provincial committee for the Kachhi Canal project showcases collaborative efforts to address water management issues. Recognizing the significance of water resources, this initiative underscores the caretaker government’s commitment to ensuring sustainable development. By including key stakeholders from both Punjab and Balochistan, the committee is poised to finalise proposals that will contribute to the restoration and expansion of the canal, a critical project for the region’s agricultural and economic development. The caretaker government’s holistic approach to natural resource management and maritime security is evident in initiatives such as the construction of check dams and the installation of a tracking system on trawlers. These measures go beyond traditional development strategies, showcasing a comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges facing Balochistan. The focus on protecting Kachhi canal and Pet Feeder from hilly torrents further emphasises the government’s commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure against environmental threats.

In addition to addressing immediate challenges, Caretaker PM Kakar has also demonstrated a commitment to good governance. The directive to formulate a comprehensive mechanism for vehicle registration and fitness, in collaboration with national authorities, reflects a dedication to enhancing administrative transparency and efficiency. Similarly, the steps taken for industry status in the mining sector, establishment of a Rescue 1122 centre for miners, and plans for systematised motor testing underscore a commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Balochistan.

As the caretaker government takes steps against illegal fishing in maritime borders and enhances tax and non-tax revenues through digitalization, it is clear that Caretaker PM Kakar’s vision for Balochistan goes beyond short-term fixes.