I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to draw your atten­tion to a matter of great concern regarding water contamination in our community.

Over the past few weeks, numer­ous reports and complaints from residents have surfaced about the quality of our drinking water. Many individuals have suffered serious health issues, including gastroin­testinal problems and skin irrita­tions, either through consumption or direct contact with the water. The presence of contaminants not only poses a threat to our health but also jeopardises the well-being of our entire community.

It is crucial to take immediate action to investigate the source of this contamination and imple­ment effective measures to ensure the safety and purity of our water. I kindly request that you initiate a thorough investigation into this matter to identify the root cause of the contamination.

AIMAN RASHID,

Islamabad.