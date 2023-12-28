I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to draw your attention to a matter of great concern regarding water contamination in our community.
Over the past few weeks, numerous reports and complaints from residents have surfaced about the quality of our drinking water. Many individuals have suffered serious health issues, including gastrointestinal problems and skin irritations, either through consumption or direct contact with the water. The presence of contaminants not only poses a threat to our health but also jeopardises the well-being of our entire community.
It is crucial to take immediate action to investigate the source of this contamination and implement effective measures to ensure the safety and purity of our water. I kindly request that you initiate a thorough investigation into this matter to identify the root cause of the contamination.
AIMAN RASHID,
Islamabad.