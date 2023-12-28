Thursday, December 28, 2023
Widow strangled to death by robbers

December 28, 2023
WAZIRABAD  -  A widow was strangled to death by robbers during a dacoity and took away cash and other valuables here on Wednesday, police said. 

According to details, robbers barged into resi­dence of 60-year-old widow in Mohallah Chi­raghabad of Alipur Chatha district Wazirabad, tied the limbs and strangled her to death. 

The robbers took away cash and other valuables from the house. 

The body was shifted to hospital for post-mor­tem and police after registering a case into the in­cident started investigations.

