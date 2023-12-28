Thursday, December 28, 2023
Wildlife extinction

December 28, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to highlight the crit­ical issues facing wildlife due to habitat destruction, pollution, cli­mate change, and other factors, leading to extinction. Animal ex­tinction not only disrupts ecosys­tems but also triggers a cascade ef­fect on other species.

Illegal wildlife trade and hunting exacerbate these challenges, pos­ing a significant threat to animal populations. To prevent wildlife extinction, preserving their hab­itats is essential. We must priori­tise environmental conservation, foster consideration for animals, and work towards rebuilding a healthy ecosystem by providing adequate food and shelter.

NIMRA AURANGZEB ABBASI,

Rawalpindi.

