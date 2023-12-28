I am writing to highlight the critical issues facing wildlife due to habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and other factors, leading to extinction. Animal extinction not only disrupts ecosystems but also triggers a cascade effect on other species.
Illegal wildlife trade and hunting exacerbate these challenges, posing a significant threat to animal populations. To prevent wildlife extinction, preserving their habitats is essential. We must prioritise environmental conservation, foster consideration for animals, and work towards rebuilding a healthy ecosystem by providing adequate food and shelter.
NIMRA AURANGZEB ABBASI,
Rawalpindi.