Every home, every street, and every community in Pakistan bears the shadow of gender-based violence. As the world marks 16 Days of Activism, we must ask ourselves: how many more lives must be scarred before we break this cycle of suffering? Imagine three women you know—statistically, one of them may have endured gender-based violence in Pakistan. The 2018 survey’s 32% prevalence reflects a collective wound demanding urgent healing.

Laws to protect women from domestic violence exist. Nevertheless, the absence of enforcement reduces them to hollow words, offering little solace to countless survivors seeking justice. Survivors of abuse regularly face stigma, inadequate legal support, and a lack of safe spaces. Moreover, entrenched cultural norms perpetuating violence against women remain largely unchallenged, especially in rural areas.

The 16 Days campaign offers a distinctive opportunity to galvanise action at all levels. Schools, media outlets, and religious institutions can be critical in transforming societal attitudes. For instance, integrating GBV awareness into school curricula and launching media campaigns highlighting the consequences of violence can shift mindsets. Furthermore, grassroots organisations, particularly those led by women, must be empowered with resources to provide community-based solutions.

To move forward, Pakistan must commit to action. The government must invest in enforcing protective laws, provide shelters in neglected regions, and challenge toxic masculinity by actively engaging men and boys in this fight. Similarly, the private sector and civil society should collaborate to amplify awareness campaigns, ensuring they reach the most vulnerable.

Gender-based violence shatters the foundation of society, making its eradication an ethical imperative and the only path to true equality and shared prosperity. For 16 Days of Activism to truly matter, it must cultivate a sense of responsibility in each Pakistani—an urgent reminder that we all have a role in ending gender-based violence and creating a future where everyone is treated with equal respect and care.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.