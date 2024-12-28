Saturday, December 28, 2024
31pc candidates declared successful in Pindi board HSSC-II result

APP
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Intermediate Second Annual 2024 examination. A total of 6,199 candidates passed the examination, which makes the success ratio 30.91%. According to a BISE spokesperson, Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan announced that out of 20,054 candidates who appeared in the second annual exam, 6,199 candidates passed the said second annual 2024 which was 30.91%. 

As many as 13,812 candidates failed while 236 candidates remained absent during the exams.

Addressing the ceremony, the controller examinations said that the results were prepared on the basis of merit and transparency and their timely publication was made possible. 

“Due to the efforts of Chairman Rawalpindi Board and hard work rendered day and night by the board officials, the results were published free of errors and on time”, he said while appreciating the officers and employees for their performance. He expressed the hope that all the officers and employees would perform their duties in the same manner.

