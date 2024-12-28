6 new double-decker hybrid buses deployed for sightseeing across major cities

Lahore - Under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department of Punjab and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has expanded its operations to the cities of Multan and Faisalabad and upscaling of its existing operations in Lahore and Rawalpindi with the deployment of six new double-decker hybrid buses across. This landmark initiative is a part of the Chief Minister Punjab’s vision for modernizing tourism and promotes eco-friendly travel while connecting residents and visitors to Punjab’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

TDCP has long been at the forefront of promoting tourism in Punjab. Existing double-decker bus tours in Lahore and other cities have successfully attracted thousands of visitors, offering scenic routes that showcase Punjab’s vibrant history and modern attractions. By adding these six new hybrid buses, the department aims to enhance the sightseeing experience while reducing the carbon footprint.

With the introduction of these new buses, tourists can now enjoy improved routes and facilities designed to cater to the growing interest in sightseeing tours.

In Lahore, four new hybrid buses have been deployed complementing the two already operating buses on existing routes. The new routes include Qaddafi Stadium to Lahore Safari Zoo, Qaddafi Stadium to ShadiLal Building, Poonch House, and Chauburji.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the TDCP has deployed a new bus alongside the existing one vehicle. The buses will cover major attractions such as Allama Iqbal Park, Flashman Hotel, Army Museum, Ayub National Park, and Joyland.

In Faisalabad, the TDCP has added one new and one redeployed bus from Lahore. These buses will offer tours of key locations, including Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lyallpur House, Zila Council, Allama Iqbal Library, the Clock Tower, Kaiseri Gate, Gumti, and the Tomb of NusratFateh Ali Khan.

Multan’s growing tourism market has been strengthened with the addition of a redeployed bus from Lahore. This bus will cater to the tourists visiting the city’s rich cultural and historical landmarks.

The TDCP’s already popular double-decker tours in Lahore have been a significant drawer for tourists, offering immersive experiences of the city’s historical sites, gardens, and culinary hotspots. Similar initiatives in other cities like Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been instrumental in fostering tourism while offering affordable, comfortable, and scenic transportation for families, students, and foreign visitors.