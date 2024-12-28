Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ahmad, Ammarah excel as Punjab, Army dominate National Junior Badminton C’ship

Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Muhammad Ahmad Gujjar of Punjab and Ms Ammarah Ishtiaq of Army emerged title winners in the U-19 singles category of the National Junior Badminton Championship 2024, showcasing stellar performances in the finals. In the U-17 singles final, Ms Sarwat Fatima of Army and Hammadullah from KP claimed titles. Abdul Haseeb of KP triumphed in the U-15 singles final while women’s doubles U-19 title was secured by Punjab’s Tayyaba Shafiq and Kanzul Eman, while M Zaid and Najam Us Saqib from KP claimed men’s doubles U-19 crown. Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizer Afzal Ch graced the final ceremony as the chief guest and presented trophies, cash prizes, and certificates to the finalists and lauded the Pakistan Badminton Federation and Punjab Badminton Association for organising the championship with exemplary discipline. The ceremony was attended by key figures, including Khawaja Idrees Haider, CEO, and Waqar Ali, Secretary PbOA, as well as senior officials of the PBF.  

LHC links new school registration to bus policy

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024