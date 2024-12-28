Saturday, December 28, 2024
Air University students visit Senate

APP
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A delegation of 58 students and faculty members from Air University Islamabad visited the Senate of Pakistan at the Parliament House on Friday.

The group was warmly received by senior officials of the Senate and began their visit with a tour of the Senate Museum. 

They watched a documentary showcasing the history and evolution of the Upper House of Parliament and explored various exhibits, including statues of prominent politicians and historical photographs, which captivated their interest.

The delegation also visited the Senate Hall, where they received a comprehensive briefing on the Senate’s proceedings, legislative functions, and role in the parliamentary system of Pakistan.

Expressing their gratitude, the students and faculty described the visit as highly informative and enriching.  They thanked the Senate officials for their hospitality and for providing a deeper understanding of the workings of the Parliament House.

