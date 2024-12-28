Alarming State of Mainstream Media

As a media student, I feel compelled to express my disappointment with the state of mainstream media today. Recent protests highlighted how TV channels, newspapers, and news websites failed to deliver balanced reporting. Instead, they seemed to follow a single narrative favouring the government, often without questioning its accuracy. In some cases, misleading information was presented as fact, creating the impression that official statements were broadcast without any critical evaluation.

This issue persists, with a steady stream of reports targeting a specific political party, appearing to sow confusion deliberately. This situation is both troubling and unfortunate.

If people lose faith in mainstream media, its credibility will collapse. Who will continue to watch or read outlets that prioritise biased agendas over truthful reporting?

Furthermore, the lack of diversity across media platforms is striking. No matter which channel one tunes into, the same one-sided, exaggerated stories dominate the coverage. Journalism’s role is to inform the public honestly and hold those in power accountable. Unfortunately, this purpose seems to be fading, replaced by partisanship and sensationalism.

I urge media organisations to reflect on their responsibilities and work to regain public trust by prioritising fairness and accuracy in their reporting.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.