Any foreign pressure will not deter Pakistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said Pakistan will not leave any stone unturned in eliminating terrorist networks and providing security to its citizens at all costs.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said the war against terrorism, Fitna al-Khwarij and their facilitators will continue till elimination of the last Kharji.

The DG ISPR also said Pakistan’s Armed Forces have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said fifty nine thousand and seven hundred seventy five Intelligence Based Operations were conducted against terrorists and their facilitators during the last year. He said nine hundred and twenty five terrorists including Khwarij were killed during these operations.

The ISPR Director General said seventy-three high value targets and twenty-seven Afghan terrorists were also killed. He said fourteen wanted terrorists surrendered. He said 383 brave officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom during these counter-terrorism operations.

Regarding Afghanistan, the ISPR Chief said Pakistan played an important role for peace and stability in its neighbouring country. But, it is unfortunate that terrorists have continuously been using Afghan soil to stoke terrorism inside Pakistan. He said Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has categorically expressed Pakistan’s reservations over the banned organizations’ sanctuaries inside Afghanistan as well as their facilitation to conduct terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Talking about the Western Border Management Regime, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said all the projects under this initiative are about to completion.

He said 72 percent of tribal districts have been cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance. He said crackdown against smuggling, power theft, narcotics, and hoarding is also continuing on the direction of the government. This strategy has significantly reduced the illegal spectrum.

The ISPR chief said enforcement of one-document regime has also helped curtail the illegal border crossings. He further said that eight hundred and fifteen thousand illegal Afghan nationals have gone back to their country since September last year. Talking about the situation along the Line of Control, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India is involved in ceasefire violations and false flag operation, but the armed forces are fully capable of responding to any aggression in a befitting manner.

He said rulers of New Delhi are committing oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the people of Pakistan are standing with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for independence.

He said Pakistan will continue extending its political, legal, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir. He said India is committing state terrorism across the globe, including the target killing of Sikhs in foreign countries. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry gave very strong and powerful message said there is a clear and comprehensive policy on Afghanistan first time ever saying that Status Quo is no more acceptable. “Afghanistan will have to chose its bilateral relations with Pakistan over Fitna Alkhawarij,” he added. The DG also strongly rebutted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s policy of appeasement and talks with Fitna Alkhawarij and Afghanistan. He said that all culprits of 9 May whose cases were in military courts have been punished as per the law and due process. Master mind and abettors also have to be brought to justice, he said. Pakistan will not deter to any foreign pressures and will take its decisions independently.

He said Lt Gen Faiz (retired) trial is a true example of Pak Army’s accountability system which is unparalleled and unique and doesn’t care for the rank and stature while dispensing justice. If anyone works for his own interests in Army, this accountability system comes into play no matter what.

About Nov 26 riots he said that it was November conspiracy and was political terrorism. This political terrorism started in 2014 when government institutions were attacked. Fake news propaganda was used to create instability in country. The DG also ruled out talks with PTI and said that Army has professional relationship with every government. It shouldn’t be given political colour. It’s positive development that political parties are engaging in talks on the issues with each other.

He said that the law and order situation in District Kurram is clear example of misplaced priorities. “It is case of bad governance, weak legal system and lack of interest by provincial government on administrative issues of the province. KPK government has to focus on resolving this issue,” he said.