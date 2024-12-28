Army, Wapda reach National Women’s Basketball semis

LAHORE - Defending championsPakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army advanced to the semifinals of the National Women’s Basketball Championship here at the Wapda Sports Complex.

Wapda, wearing white shirts, remained unbeaten in the championship, continuing their streak of consecutive victories in the pool round by defeating Faisalabad 50-13. This win secured their spot in the semifinals.In this match, Faisalabad struggled against the defending champions. Wapda led by 19 points at halftime, which increased to a 40-point advantage by the end of the game. Hijab Fatim was the standout player for Wapda, scoring 22 points, while Sidra Hakeem added 12 points. For Faisalabad, Feroza Aslam scored 9 points.

In the second match, Pakistan Army defeated Islamabad by 53-21. Aisha Dilshad and Amna Mohsin were the top scorers for Pakistan Army, with 25 and 10 points, respectively.

The top eight teams participating in the five-day championship including Wapda, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Lahore, Hazara, and Faisalabad.