Azan and Ashir score centuries on first day of QAT

LAHORE - Azan Awais continued his rich form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 as Sialkot’s left-handed opening batter scored an unbeaten 163 against Lahore Whites on the first day of the third triangular stage fixture at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Opting to bat first, Sialkot lost their opening batter Mohammad Huraira (16, 15b, 4x4s) with 22 runs on the board. Fahad Jamil, coming to bat at number three was the next batter to return back to the pavilion with 87 runs on the board.

At that juncture of the match, Azan was joined by Ashir Mehmood and both knitted a 214-run partnership for the third wicket. Ashir during his 195-minute stay at the crease scored 101 off 152 balls, smashing eight fours and one six.

After the departure of Ashir, Azan continued to play shots towards all parts of the ground and returned undefeated on 163 off 289 balls, hitting 18 boundaries. This was Azan’s third first-class century in his seventh outing in the format.

At stumps, Sialkot were 336 for four in 94 overs, with Mohsin Riaz (10 not out, 15b, 2x4s) the other undefeated batter at the crease. For Lahore Whites’, Hikmatullah was the most successful bowler, bagging two wickets for 61 in 12 overs.

Scores in Brief

DAY ONE OF FOUR: SIALKOT 336-4, 94 overs (Azan Awais 163*, Ashir Mehmood 101; Syed Hikmatullah 2-61) vs LAHORE WHITES.