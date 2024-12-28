Bahawalpur DPO for zero tolerance against negligence in security duties

Bahawalpur - On DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan’s orders, the SDPOs and SHOs on Friday visited mosques and Imambargahs and checked security arrangements. DPO Sarfraz Khan directed security personnel to remain vigilant while performing their duties in view of the current situation in the country. The DPO said zero tolerance will be observed against negligence in performing security duties.

He issued these directions following orders of the Inspector General of Police Punjab. The SDPOs in their circles and the SHOs in their respective police stations visited mosques and checked the officers deputed on security duty of Imambargahs.

They examined the security arrangements made by the security personnel. In view of the current situation in the country, the police personnel have been directed to remain alert while performing their duties. The DPO said in his message that citizens must feel safe that security forces were there for their security. He asked them to keep a close watch on the miscreants. Negligence and carelessness in security duties will not be tolerated at all. He also issued instructions to the SDPOs and SHOs regarding effective patrolling and security arrangements in their respective areas.

Training for e-procurement

The Account Division of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Punjab (PPRA) organized a workshop on digital transformation in procurement. Practical training on e-Pads Procurement Rules was provided in the workshop. The chief guest of the training program was IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. He welcomed the implementation of the digital system by the Punjab government to make the procurement process transparent and fast. He said that the implementation of e-procurement in universities and training of relevant staff is a very important step.

Maryam Dawood, Coordinator e-Procurement Program and Head of IT Department, PPRA Punjab, Lahore, Resource Person, and Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoori, Treasurer and representatives of various departments participated. Additional Treasurer Tariq Mahmood Sheikh was the focal person of the program.