Bilawal Bhutto urges PML-N to make decisions with consensus

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called on the PML-N to make decisions through consensus.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal highlighted the historic public gathering held in Larkana to commemorate the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated the PPP's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the public and emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work together to resolve these issues.

The PPP chairman urged the federal government to address provincial grievances through dialogue, warning that plans like constructing new canals could become contentious without broad consensus. He cited the Kalabagh Dam as an example of a project that became controversial due to a lack of consultation.

Bilawal underlined the PPP's role as a party of the federation that prioritizes solving public issues.

He also stressed the importance of providing high-speed internet to support economic growth, cautioning that restrictions on internet access could deter foreign investment.