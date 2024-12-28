Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal Bhutto urges PML-N to make decisions with consensus

Bilawal Bhutto urges PML-N to make decisions with consensus
Web Desk
6:31 PM | December 28, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called on the PML-N to make decisions through consensus.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal highlighted the historic public gathering held in Larkana to commemorate the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated the PPP's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the public and emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work together to resolve these issues.

The PPP chairman urged the federal government to address provincial grievances through dialogue, warning that plans like constructing new canals could become contentious without broad consensus. He cited the Kalabagh Dam as an example of a project that became controversial due to a lack of consultation.

Bilawal underlined the PPP's role as a party of the federation that prioritizes solving public issues.

He also stressed the importance of providing high-speed internet to support economic growth, cautioning that restrictions on internet access could deter foreign investment.

PM Shehbaz orders swift action to curb electricity theft

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024