Challenges addressed for timely completion of Red Line BRT, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon while reviewing the progress of the Red Line BRT said that the challenges are addressed to complete the project as per the timeline as this project is a game changer for Karachi commuters, and any further delay in the progress cannot be afforded. Senior Minister of Sindh said while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Red Line project, said a statement on Friday. Talking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting, Sharjeel Memon said that the Red Line BRT is amongst the major initiatives concerning infrastructural development in Karachi and that the challenges are addressed to complete the project as per the timeline.

During the meeting, the Minister asked the Transport department to remain in close liaison with the utility service providers. He said coordinated efforts must be made regarding the resolution of issues like utility transfers and expedite construction.

He said the Sindh government is committed to a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation system for Karachi people. This track of the Red Line BRT stretches along the 26 kilometers’ journey, supposed to be the backbone for mass transit in Karachi as a whole, he said.

He said that the potential capacity of the Red Line BRT has the ability to carry thousands of passengers each day, hence reducing traffic on the roads.

Issues pertaining to progress on construction of the bus deports and terminals, utilities shifting and other allied works came up for discussion in a meeting which attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, the CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, the international consultants and others. The work done so far was explained to the participants by CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio.

During the meeting, the international consultants presented recommendations on how some of the works should be done to meet international standards and resolve some of the ongoing challenges.