China’s int’l trade in goods, services up 3pc in Nov

BEIJING - The value of China’s international trade in goods and services reached nearly 4.28 trillion yuan in November, marking an increase of 3 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday. In US dollar terms, the country’s exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 332.8 billion US dollars and 263.8 billion dollars, respectively, marking a surplus of 69 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said. The export value of goods reached 2.15 trillion yuan, while the import value of goods totaled about 1.57 trillion yuan, amounting to a surplus of 584.6 billion yuan. The value of exported services amounted to 236.2 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 325.8 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 89.5 billion yuan.