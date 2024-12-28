Climate Hazards in 2050

According to a World Economic Forum report published in December 2024, approximately 2,300 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) have been released into the Earth’s atmosphere since the onset of industrialisation. Alarmingly, 40% of this has been emitted in just the last three decades. As a consequence, global temperatures have risen by around 1.2°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

The World Meteorological Organization has highlighted a staggering fivefold increase in the intensity of natural disasters, including droughts, heatwaves, and storms, over the past 50 years. This alarming trend foreshadows the devastating realities that await us by 2050. The World Economic Forum predicts that heatwaves will impact over 300 million people in India, Europe will experience a fivefold increase in annual flooding, and approximately 1.3 million people in Bangladesh will be displaced by rising sea levels. Wildfires, too, are expected to increase by a third.

The catastrophic floods of 2022 in Pakistan, which claimed countless lives, and the 60,000 heatwave-related deaths in Europe the same year, serve as stark reminders of what lies ahead. These disasters are no longer distant possibilities; they are unfolding before our eyes.

Urgent and collective action is required from all nations to mitigate these climate threats before it is too late. The clock is ticking, and the future of our planet is at stake.

ISMAIL,

Quetta.