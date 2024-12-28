Saturday, December 28, 2024
Death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was observed by the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) on the instructions of its Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, on Friday.

In connection with the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma BB, the main event was held at the District Office of BISP Larkana in Sukkur Region, in which DG BISP Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh was in attendance, said a statement issued here.

The BISP’s Director General Sindh, Regional Directors and officers and staff organized Quran and Fateha Khawani across Sindh province for departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

On this occasion, Zulfiqar Sheikh, said that BISP is working according to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and over 2.5 million families are being financially supported in Sindh.

While directing the BISP staff, he said that they should treat women with respect and dignity and perform their duties as an act of worship.

On this occasion, Zonal Director Sukkur Abdul Hafeez, District Director BISP Larkana Ayaz Sheikh, and BISP officers and staff of the entire Sukkur region were also present.

In this regard, a ceremony was also organized in the Zonal Offices of Karachi and Hyderabad to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary, in which Karachi Deputy Director Admin Syed Zulqarnain Haider, Deputy Director NSER Hadi Qureshi and other officers participated, while Hyderabad Zonal Director Hameeduddin Rashidi, Deputy Director Admin and Accounts Jafar Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Director Agha Waseem, and other officers and staff of the region participated.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 17th death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Quran recitation was held in the Zonal, District and Tehsil offices across Sindh.

